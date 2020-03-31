Pic Credits IANS

Punjab CM apprises Bihar counterpart on migrants

Chandigarh, March 31 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday talked to his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar on phone, apprising him about the welfare of migrants from his state.

“Spoke to CM Bihar Nitish Kumar-ji to apprise him of arrangements being made by the state for the welfare of migrant labour from Bihar,” Amarinder Singh tweeted.

“Have asked him to assure their families that Punjab and Punjabis will fully look after them during the lockdown.”

The Punjab Chief Minister has already told the industry and brick-kilns to resume operations to utilise the services of the migrant labourers and also to provide food and shelter to them, while ensuring strict adherence to all COVID-19 related safety protocols.

The directions came amid reports of lakhs of migrant labourers getting stranded across the nation, and the problem assuming ominous proportions with such labourers gathering in large numbers at borders in many states.

