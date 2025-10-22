Punjab: 6 IAS officers transferred amid reshuffle in bureaucracy

Advertisement

Chandigarh: Amid a reshuffle in the Punjab bureaucracy, the State government on Wednesday issued a transfer order for six IAS officers.

According to the transfer order, Vishesh Sarangal, the Chief Administrator, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority, SAS Nagar, has been appointed as the Special Secretary, Good Governance and Information Technology and in addition, Director, Good Governance and Information Technology and in addition, Chief Executive Officer, Punjab State e-Governance Society, relieving IAS Amit Talwar of the additional charges.

Sakshi Sawhney, Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar, has been appointed at the disposal of the Department of Housing and Urban Development for posting as Chief Administrator, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority, SAS Nagar, in place of Vishesh Sarangal.

Meanwhile, Dalwinderjit Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Gurdaspur, has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar, in place of IAS Sakshi Sawhney.

Aditya Uppal, Deputy Commissioner of Pathankot and, in addition, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Pathankot, has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Gurdaspur, replacing IAS Dalwinderjit Singh.

Palavi, Special Secretary, Water Supply and Sanitation and in addition HOD, Department of Water Supply and Sanitation and in addition Special Secretary, Power, and in addition Special Secretary, New and Renewable Energy Sources, has been transferred in place of IAS Aditya Uppal as the Deputy Commissioner of Pathankot and in addition Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Pathankot.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Fatehgarh Sahib, Harpreet Singh, has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Water Supply & Sanitation and in addition HOD, Department of Water Supply & Sanitation and in addition Additional Secretary, Power and in addition Additional Secretary, New & Renewable Energy Sources, in place of IAS Palavi.

A copy of the order has been forwarded to the Establishment Officer, Government of India, Department of Personnel & Training, All the Special Chief Secretaries/ Additional Chief Secretaries/ Principal Secretaries/ Financial Commissioners/Administrative Secretaries to the Government of Punjab; Principal Secretary to the Governor, Punjab; Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Punjab; all the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners, Punjab and the officers concerned, the order read.

(Source: ANI)