Punjab: 35 students injured as school bus meets accident in Ludhiana

New Delhi: In a tragic incident as many as 40 people including 35 school students sustained injury after the school bus in which they were travelling, met an accident in Ludhiana, Punjab on Monday afternoon. The condition of three of the students is said to be critical.

As per reports, the school bus was returning from the school after the classes were over. It was on its way to drop the students at their places. The accident took place when the school bus had a head-on collision with a Punjab Roadways Bus on the Jagraon Moga road in the Ludhiana district.

Reportedly, the front portion of the school bus was severely damaged due to the strong collision between the two vehicles.

Besides the school students, eight passengers who were onboard the Punjab Roadways Bus also sustained injury.

The wounded children and passengers were taken to hospitals in Ludhiana. As per the reports, the condition of the three students is stated to be serious, reported India TV.

Following the accident, the injured students and others were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Further police investigation of the case is underway.

