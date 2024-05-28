Pune Porsche Crash: Rs 3 lakh paid to doctors to change teen’s blood samples

Mumbai: In the latest development in the Pune Porsche crash case, the doctors have allegedly received Rs 3 lakh from the staff of the Sassoon General Hospital to manipulate the blood test report of the 17-year-old accused.

Yesterday, Dr Ajay Tawade, head of the hospital’s Forensic Medicine department and Dr Hari Harnor the chief medical officer of the state-run hospital were arrested yesterday by the Pune Crime Branch.

The Pune Crime Branch recovered Rs 2.5 lakh from Halnor and the remaining Rs 50,000 from Ghatkamble, who worked under Taware.

The arrest of the two doctors came after it was discovered that the blood samples of the teen driver were switched with those of another person who had not consumed alcohol.

Police said the teen’s original blood sample was disposed of in a dustbin.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has set up a three-member panel to visit the Sassoon General Hospital on Tuesday in connection to the case.