Pune Porsche crash case: 2 more arrested for blood sample manipulation

Pune: In the much talked about Pune Porsche Crash matter, two persons have been arrested by Pune Police in the blood sample manipulation case, informed the Pune CP Amitesh Kumar. Both were arrested last night by the Pune Crime Branch.

Further police officials informed that, the arrested persons were allegedly involved in swapping the blood samples of two friends of the main minor accused who were present in the car during the accident. The accused will be produced before the court today.

Earlier on June 1 the Pune Police had arrested Shivani Vishal Agarwal, the mother of the accused minor involved in the May 19 Porsche crash that killed two techies. Shivani Vishal Agarwal had been arrested in connection with the case about the alleged swapping of blood samples at the Sassoon General Hospital which recently emerged in the police probe.

The police suspect that the original blood sample of the 17-year-old boy was replaced by the hospital medicos with a new blood sample ostensibly of Shivani Agarwal, to help get the boy off the hook.

She was reportedly out of bounds the past few days and will be produced before a Pune court later. Prior to this, the boy’s father Vishal S. Agarwal and grandfather Surendrakumar B. Agarwal were also arrested due to aspects involving this crash that had created a nationwide uproar. Further investigation is underway in this matter.