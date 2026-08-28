Pune man allegedly beaten to death by father over demand for mutton during Sawan

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Pune: A man allegedly beaten to death by his father for demanding mutton during Sawan month: Police.

A 30-year-old man was allegedly thrashed to death by his father in Pune on Friday as he demanded mutton during holy month of Sawan.

The deceased was identified as Mahesh Gaikwad from Pune. Family has kept off non-veg during Sawan since childhood as the whole family consider it as a holy month.

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Mahesh allegedly demanded to be given mutton although the rest of family does not eat it.

The argument turned heated and father allegedly thrashed Mahesh with hands and a stick which resulted in his critical injuries.

Mahesh was admitted in local hospital for treatment but had succumbed to injuries. Investigation into the incident has been initiated by the police.