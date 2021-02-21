Pune: The district administration has imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in Pune after 849 people tested positive for Covid-19.

After the spike of fresh coronavirus in the area, the Pune District Administration has also added that the school and college will be shut till February 28, restriction to large gatherings and in the operation of restaurant and bars.

A COVID 19 review meeting was headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday morning, where the district health and administrative machinery participated. Several Members of Parliament (MP) and Legislative Assembly (MLAs) participated in the meeting as well.

After the meeting, Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao held a press conference to announce the decisions taken in the meeting.

The new guidelines will be effective from tomorrow, the commissioner said.

The total number of cases in Pune has reached 3,97,431. The number of active cases stands at 2,561, of which 160 are critical.