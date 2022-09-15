Pune: Childhood best friends commit suicide within 2 hours of each other

Pune: Two 19-year old girls who were very close friends since childhood committed suicide within two hours of each other in Pune’s Hadaspur district. According to reports, the girls stayed in the same building and were very close to each other.

The deceased girls have been identified as Sanika Harishchandra Bhagwat and Akansha Audumbar Gaikwad. They were both residents of Hadapsar’s Shewalewadi neighbourhood.

According to senior inspector Arvind Gokule, Sanika Bhagwat was first found dead in her residence at around 6:30 PM. She had ended her life by using a saree to hang herself. Akansha Gaikwad reached Bhagwat’s residence and was reportedly in a state of shock while the police was conducting the preliminary investigation.

While Bhagwat’s body was being taken for post mortem in an ambulance, Gaikwad climbed to the fifth floor of a building and jumped down. She died of the multiple injuries she sustained from the fall.

The girls were very close friends and had grown up together and attended local colleges. One was a commerce student and the other was doing a course in animation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Namrata Patil said, “In the initial investigation, no suicide note has been found. Till now, we have not been able to ascertain the exact reason why the two of them took the extreme step. In a couple of days, we will be speaking to the family members, who are grieving at present. We will also be speaking to the neighbours of the two families and friends of the two girls to gather information.”