Pune car accident: Case of cheating registered against father of minor accused and 4 others

Pune: In the tragic Pune car accident case, the police has registered a case of cheating against the father of the accused minor and four others on Monday, said reports.

According to reports, the Pimpri Chinchwad Police of Pune district have registered a separate case of cheating against the father of the minor accused and four others under IPC sections 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) at Hinjewadi police station.

Further investigation is underway in this regard said reliable reports from Kanhiya Thorat, a Senior Police Inspector of Hinjewadi police station. In the Pune car accident case it is further worth mentioning that, the father and mother of the juvenile accused and one other person have been sent to police custody till June 14 by Pune district court.

On the ill-fated night of May 20 at around 3:15 am a couple was killed in Pune after a renowned builder’s 17-year-old son rammed his Porsche into their bike. According to Pune Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manoj Patil, a group of friends including a couple named Anis Dudhiya and Ashwini Costa were returning home on their motorbikes after a party at a pub in Kalyani Nagar.

However, one of the bikes on which both Anis Dudhiya and Ashwini Costa were traveling on was rammed by a speeding Porsche, which also subsequently crashed into the roadside pavement railings. The mishap was so severe that Costa died on the spot while Dudhiya succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Some bystanders caught hold the boy when he was trying runway from the spot and thrashed him before handing him over the the police.