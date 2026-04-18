Pune airport runway is now operational after IAF aircraft incident

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Pune: The Pune Airport runway is now restored and has been declared operational after IAF aircraft incident that took place yesterday night. The incident reportedly took place around 10.25 PM.

The announcement was made on the official X account of the Indian Air Force. All necessary safety inspections and clearances have been completed. Operations are resuming in a phased manner. They also informed that the aircrew is safe and no civil property is damaged due to the incident.

Following this incident, many flights were cancelled which includes Indigo’s 31 arrivals, 34 departures, 3 arrivals, 3 departures of Air India; 2 arrivals, 3 departures of SpiceJet, 2 arrivals, 3 departures of Akasa Air, 5 arrivals and 5 departures of Air India Express. This information was provided by the Airport Director according to ANI reports.

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The runway at Pune Airport, which was temporarily unavailable due to an incident involving an Indian Air Force aircraft, has now been restored and declared operational.

All necessary safety inspections and clearances have been completed. Operations are resuming in a phased… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 18, 2026

Pune runway is temporarily unavailable due to an incident involving an IAF aircraft. The aircrew are safe and there is no damage to civil property. Efforts are underway to operationalise the runway and resume normal operations at the earliest.@DefenceMinIndia@SpokespersonMoD… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 17, 2026