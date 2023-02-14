Pulwama Attack Anniversary: PM Modi pays tributes, 8 killed, 7 arrested out of 19 terrorists involved

New-Delhi: On 14th Feb,2019, 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred. A Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus at Lethaporra in the Pulwama district of Jammu & Kashmir. The attack also left many critically wounded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who had lost their lives in the Pulwama attack on this day four years ago. “Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India”, PM Modi tweeted.

Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2023

On the fourth anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar on Tuesday said of the 19 militants involved in the attack in 2019, eight have been killed, seven arrested and four, including three Pakistanis, are still alive.

Talking to the mediapersons after paying tributes to the fallen CRPF men in the dastardly attack, ADGP Kumar, said the security forces are after Jaish-e-Muhammad and almost all their top commanders have been neutralised.

“At present, the JeM only has 7-8 locals and 5-6 active Pakistanis, including Mossa Solaimani (wanted terrorist),” he said, adding that police are after them and they will be neutralised soon.

He also said, “the cases registered against OGWs involved in such activities are being disposed of at a rapid pace. “The number of such cases have reduced from 1600 in October last year to 950 at present and 13 convictions have also been made so far,” he added.