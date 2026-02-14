Pulwama Attack Anniversary: PM Modi pays tributes, 8 killed, 7 arrested out of 19 terrorists involved

Advertisement

New Delhi: On February 14, 2019, 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus at Lethapora in the Pulwama district of Jammu & Kashmir. The attack also left many critically wounded. Today marks the seventh anniversary of the Pulwama attack.

On this seventh anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, tributes were paid across the country to the 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who lost their lives in 2019. Observed as ‘Black Day’, February 14 was marked by a solemn ceremony at the CRPF camp in Lethpora, Jammu and Kashmir, where jawans who made the ultimate sacrifice were remembered with full honours. Senior officials from the CRPF, members of the civil administration, and representatives of various security forces attended the wreath-laying ceremony to pay their respects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with CRPF officials and several political leaders, honoured the fallen soldiers. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the bravery, dedication, and service of the Pulwama martyrs continue to inspire the nation and remain forever etched in the country’s collective memory.

The CRPF also issued a message of remembrance, reaffirming solidarity with the families of the martyrs and stating that the courage and sacrifice of the 40 brave hearts would never be forgotten. Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan paid homage to the personnel who were killed in the attack, noting that their sacrifice continues to strengthen the resolve to build a secure and resilient India.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the nation bows its head in honour of the 40 CRPF personnel who laid down their lives in Pulwama. He remarked that while February 14 is celebrated globally as a day of love, India remembers the highest form of love – devotion to the nation.

Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore also paid tribute, stating that the martyrs’ supreme sacrifice would remain eternal in the country’s memory. Nagaland MP S. Phangnon Konyak remembered the brave personnel who died in the line of duty, saying their courage and sacrifice will forever be enshrined in the nation’s history.