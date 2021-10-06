Puducherry to issue fresh notification for civic polls

Puducherry: The Puducherry State Election Commission will issue a fresh notification for municipal elections after the Madras High Court on Tuesday allowed it to withdraw the earlier notification it had issued for a three-phased polls on October 21, 25, and 28.

The bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu had allowed the State Election Commission to issue a fresh notification after submission made by Additional Solicitor General, R Sankaranarayanan.

“It is hoped that the anomalies are now removed and the proposed notification carries no mistake so that the election can be held as expeditiously as possible,” the court said.

The SEC informed the court that it is the first municipal election that will be conducted on the basis of the 2011 census. This is also the first election held after the delimitation exercise conducted in June 2021.

The State Election Commission is likely to issue the notification within five days time.

