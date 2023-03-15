Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Puducherry schools to remain closed till March 26 due to H3N2 Virus

The Puducherry government has announced that schools will be closed from March 16 to 26 due to the spread of the H3N2 virus.

Nation
Puducherry schools closed
Puducherry: Puducherry schools are announced to be closed from March 16 to 26 due to the spread of the H3N2 Virus.

The Puducherry Education Minister announced the closure of Puducherry schools on March 15.

Ani tweeted, “All schools in Puducherry to remain closed from March 16th to March 26th in wake of the spread of the H3N2 virus: Puducherry Education Minister.”

