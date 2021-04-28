Puducherry: The Covid-19 restrictions in Puducherry have been extended till May 3 in view of the rising coronavirus cases.

According to reports, gathering and congregation in any form is strictly prohibited. People are advised to stay indoors until necessity arises.

Earlier, the government of Puducherry had imposed weekend restrictions from April 23 to April 26 and night curfew between 10pm to 5 am from April 20.

All categories of liquor shops shall remain closed upto May 3, said T Sudhakar, Deputy Commissioner of Excise department.

Puducherry recorded a total of 1,258 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours that takes the total count of active cases to 8,444.