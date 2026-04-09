Puducherry elections 2026: CM Rangasamy rides on motorcycle to reach polling booth

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Puducherry: Voting commenced amid tight security across the Union Territory of Puducherry on April 9, 2026 with 9.50 lakh voters.

Chief Minister N Rangaswamy arrived on a motorcycle at a polling booth on Thursday to cast his vote.

Rangasamy is All India NR Congress’ candidate from the Thattanchavady assembly constituency.

After casting his vote, the chief minister said he is confident of his victory, hoping that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retains power in the state. “In both the constituencies, I will win. More than numbers, forming the government is important to me,” Rangasamy said.

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Under the seat-sharing pact, the AINRC is contesting on 16 seats and the BJP was given 14 seats. From BJP’s quota, the AIADMK and the LJK were given two seats each.

The Union Territory has a total of 9.50 lakh voters spread over Puducherry (23 Assembly segments) Karaikal (five), Mahe and Yanam (having one constituency each).

Women voters are with a strength of 5.03 lakh and men are about for 4.46 lakh voters. According to officials, the union territory has 1,099 polling stations and of them 209 have been identified as vulnerable and a total of 294 candidates are in the fray.