Puducherry CM tests negative for coronavirus

Chennai: Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and some lawmakers whose samples had been taken a day earlier had tested negative for coronavirus infection, officials said on Friday.

Meanwhile Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry, has announced telephone consultation for out-patients from Friday onwards.

The hospital said registered patients wanting to consult can call 04132298200 and register for appointments between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

As regards new patients, JIPMER is in the process of making necessary arrangements.

