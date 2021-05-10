Puducherry CM N Rangasamy Tests Positive For Covid-19

Image Credit: IANS

Puducherry: Newly elected Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday and has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had contacted him to inquire about his health condition and wished for CM’s speedy recovery.

It is to be noted that CM Rangasamy had assumed office as the Chief Minister on Friday.

Subsequently, Governor Soundararajan has undergone Covid test on Monday despite having no symptoms and having been vaccinated against the virus.

