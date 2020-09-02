pugb banned in india
PUBG Banned In India (File Photo)

PUBG Along With 118 Other Mobile Apps Banned In India, Find List Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Government of India has blocked 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order.

The apps that have been banned by the Government of India include: PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work and WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps.

Ministry of Information and Technology initiated the ban on these apps.

Find List Here: 

