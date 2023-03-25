Property dispute: Minor girl killed in Bihar

Patna: An eight-year old girl was shot dead after assailants barged into her house and started firing indiscriminately over a property dispute in Bihar’s Bhojpur district, an official said.

The incident occurred in Bhilai village on Friday night.

The accused, after committing the crime, fled from the village.

Victim’s father Krishna Singh said: “He has a property dispute with a person in Rohtas district. He has sent the armed men to kill me. They have forcibly entered my house and fired indiscriminately in which my daughter died.”

“They were involved in murder of my brother four years ago. At that time, I also sustained gunshot injuries but survived the attack,” Singh said.

“I am a native of Kund village under Dinara police station in adjoining Rohtas district. I have some disputes with the strongmen of the village. They are eyeing my 25 acre land. They have killed two members of my family,” he said.

An officer of Udwant Nagar police station said: “We have recovered the body of the minor girl and sent it for post-mortem. An FIR has been registered and efforts are on to nab them.”