Property dealer shot dead, bike-borne attackers shoot him in face in Bihar

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Muzaffarpur: In a shocking incident, a property dealer was shot dead in broad daylight in Muzaffarpur of Bihar after bike-borne criminals opened fire on him in the middle of the road.

The deceased has been identified as Ankit Kumar, a resident of Vaishali, who was living at his maternal uncle’s house. He reportedly worked as a property dealer.

As per reports, Ankit was on its way to Rohua for some work when the attackers surrounded him and opened fire. The assailants fired around five rounds at him and fled from the spot.

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Panic was created in the area as local residents rushed to the spot after hearing gunshots. The locals immediately took Ankit to the hospital where he was declared dead during treatment.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and started an investigation. Officials are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas.