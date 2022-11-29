Professor suspended for calling student ‘terrorist’ in Karnataka

Bengaluru: A professor at Bengaluru’s Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) was barred from taking class after he referred to a Muslim student as a ‘terrorist’.

The student is seen confronting the professor when, after the latter called him a ‘terrorist’ during the class. The incident took place on Friday and has gone viral on social media.

The student was heard confronting the professor after he called him a ‘terrorist’.

“26/11 was not funny. Being a Muslim in this country and facing all this every day is not funny, sir. You can’t joke about my religion, that too in such a derogatory manner. It’s not funny sir, it’s not,” the student shouted as the teacher.

“You are just like my son…” the professor said.

“Will you talk to your son like that? Will you call him by the name of a terrorist?” the student replied.

When the professor said “no”, the student continued: “Then how can you call me like that in front of so many people? You are a professional, you are teaching. A sorry doesn’t change how you think or how you portray yourself here.”

After the video went viral, the institute suspended the teacher and ordered an inquiry.

“The institute has already initiated an inquiry into the incident and the concerned staff has been debarred from classes till the inquiry is over. We would like everyone to know that the institute does not condone this kind of behavior and this isolated incident will be dealt with in accordance with the laid down policy,” said its statement.