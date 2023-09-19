Proceedings of special parliament session to be held in New Building from today

New Delhi: The proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament will commence in the New Parliament Building from today. This move marks a historic shift from the iconic old Parliament House to a modern infrastructure.

On the second day of the Special Session of Parliament, the Lok Sabha convened in the new building at 1.15 PM, followed by the Rajya Sabha at 2.15 PM.

The day commenced with all Members of Parliament gathering at the Central Hall of the old Parliament House for a joint group photograph.

This was followed by a commemorative function, celebrating the rich legacy of the Indian Parliament and reaffirming the commitment to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bidding farewell to the old Parliament building, described the moment as emotional and highlighted its significance in inspiring future generations. He emphasised that the old building had witnessed numerous historic events in India’s 75-year democratic journey.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed optimism that members would enter the new Parliament House with renewed hope and expectations. He expressed confidence that India’s democracy would reach new heights in the state-of-the-art building.

The new Parliament House, dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May this year, symbolizes India’s commitment to embracing modernity while preserving its democratic traditions.