Priyanka takes ride on scooty, owner gets traffic ticket

Lucknow, Dec 29: The Lucknow traffic police has handed over a challan of Rs 6,300 to the owner of the scooty on which Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rode on Saturday.

Priyanka Gandhi was on her way to meet the family of jailed former IPS officer and social activist S.R. Darapuri when she was stopped by the police on Saturday evening, and hopped on to the scooty of a Congress worker for a short distance.

The scooty with the registration number UP32 HB 8270 has now been given a challan because the driver and Priyanka who was sitting pillion were not wearing helmets which are mandatory.

The scooty belongs to Congress leader Dheeraj Gujjar.

(IANS)