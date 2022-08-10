priyanka gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Pic)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tests positive for Covid-19 again, isolating at home

New-Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19, and she will be isolating at home.

“Tested positive for covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols,” she said via tweet.

It is the second time that the Congress leader has tested positive with the Covid-19.

Earlier on 3 June, the Congress leader was diagnosed with Covid-19 a day later after Sonia Gandhi was tested Covid-19 positive.

