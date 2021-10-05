Priyanka Gandhi arrested by Sitapur Police for Violating Section 144

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday has been arrested and a case has been registered against her for attempting to go to Lakhimpur Kheri, where prohibitory orders of Section 144 are in force.

Gandhi was detained on her way to meet farmers in the violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh. She was going to meet the families of farmers who were killed in violence when she was detained on Sunday night. She has been tweeting while under detention and was also seen cleaning the room of the guesthouse where she has been detained.

Earlier today she released a video of her statement, questioning the Prime Minister that why the Union minister has not been sacked and his son arrested, who is allegedly being involved in mowing down the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.

In the video in Hindi she says, “Modiji, Namaskar… Maine suna hai ki azadi ka amrit mahotsav manane aap Lucknow aa rahe hain, mein aap se pooch na chahti hun ki aapne ye video dekha hai, aapki sarkar ke ek mantri ke bete ne kisano ko kuchal diya, is video ko dekhiye aur desh ko bataiye ke is mantri ko barkhast kyun nahi kiya gya aur is ladke ko giraftar kyun nahi kia gya. (I have heard that you are coming to Lucknow to celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ I want to ask you that have you seen the video. The son of one your cabinet ministers has mauled the farmers. Watch this video and tell the country why hasn’t the minister been dismissed and why hasn’t this boy been arrested.”

Priyanka Vadra remained in detention at the PAC guest house in Sitapur even though other leaders like Akhilesh Yadav were released.

It is pertinent to mention that thousands of farmers had marched to Tikuniya on Sunday and staged protests against the Uttar Pradesh government where several persons were injured and three vehicles were set on fire when protests on farm laws took a violent turn and unidentified persons opened fire at the farmers. Infuriated farmers set three jeeps on fire after some of the protestors were run over by the vehicles.

The death toll in the Sunday violence reached 9 and the Uttar Police has filed an FIR against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra’s son Ashish Mishra and 15 others for murder and inciting violence.

