Private security agency personnel to be deployed at 60 airports

New Delhi: In line with the decision of the Centre, a total of 1,924 Private Security Agency (PSA) personnel will be deployed at 60 airports, in place of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), at non-core duty posts.

As per the Airport Authority of India, the decision will reduce the security expenditure and this CISF personnel can be deployed at other airports which will further strengthen the security set-up. This will further help in the operationalization of new domestic and international airports.

The AAI has appointed 581 security personnel from Directorate General Resettlement-sponsored security agencies for non-core posts at 45 Airports. This Security personnel will be deployed after completion of the Aviation Security (AVSEC) training program at selected airports. As of date, 161 DGR personnel for 16 airports are attending AVSEC training programs and they will be deployed after completion of training on September 24.

At Kolkata Airport, already 74 DGR security personnel have been deployed since September 9 after attending the AVSEC training program. The deployment process of the remaining security personnel is under process.