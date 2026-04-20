Private plane crashes in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, Many feared dead

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Chhattisgarh: In an unfortunate incident, a private aircraft crashed into a hillside in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

Though, there is no information on the number of occupants of the plane yet, reports have indicated that there would likely be causalities.

According to sources, the plane went down after hitting a tree in a forested area near the hillside situated in the Jashpur-Narayanpur region. Following the crash, thick smoke and flames spewed from the place, indicating the severity of the situation.

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Police and administrative teams rushed to the spot following the incident.

More details awaited.