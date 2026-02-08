Private charter plane crashes after engine failure in Karnataka

Advertisement

Bengaluru: In a harrowing incident, a redbird aviation private training aircraft met with disaster on Sunday (Feb 8) when it crash-landed in Vijayapura district of Karnataka.

The incident took place in Mangaluru village of Babaleshwar taluk.

As per sources, the plane was carrying two individuals, a captain and a trainee pilot and was en route from Kalaburagi to Belagavi on a routine training hop.



But mid-journey, an engine malfunction struck, leaving the craft out of control and forcing an emergency landing and it suddenly crashed.

Both sustained grievous injuries in the incident and have been shifted to the nearest hospital for further treatment. Further investigation is underway.

On being informed, Babaleshwar Police reached the crash site immediately and have launched a preliminary probe.