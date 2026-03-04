Prime Minister, President and Ministers wished heart felt messages for Holi

Advertisement

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday conveyed her heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Holi, expressing hope for the happiness and prosperity of all citizens.

In a post on X, she said that the festival of colors spreads love and optimism, while strengthening unity and brotherhood among people. She wished that Holi brings joy to every life and inspires collective efforts toward building a developed India.

“Heartfelt Holi greetings to all my fellow citizens from my side. This festival of colours infuses love and hope into people’s lives and strengthens mutual unity and brotherhood. My wish is that this festival brings happiness into everyone’s life and that we all together contribute to building a developed nation,” President Murmu wrote on ‘X’.

सभी देशवासियों को मेरी ओर से होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

रंगो का यह त्योहार लोगों के जीवन में प्रेम और आशा का संचार करता है तथा आपसी एकता व भाईचारे को मजबूत करता है। मेरी कामना है कि यह पर्व सबके जीवन में खुशियां लेकर आए और हम सब मिलकर एक विकसित राष्ट्र के निर्माण में योगदान… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 4, 2026



Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his Holi wishes, highlighting that the festival fills the atmosphere with renewed energy and enthusiasm. In his message on X, he noted that the vibrant colors of celebration seen all around symbolize joy and positivity, leaving everyone filled with excitement and delight.

“The festival of Holi infuses the entire atmosphere with new energy. This is the great specialty of this celebration. The way colours of joy scatter everywhere, visible on all sides, fills everyone with exuberance and delight,” the ‘X’ post from PM Modi said.

होली का त्योहार पूरे माहौल में नई ऊर्जा भर देता है। यही इस उत्सव की बड़ी विशेषता है। हर तरफ जिस प्रकार खुशियों के रंग बिखरे नजर आते हैं, वो हर किसी को उल्लास और आनंद से सराबोर कर जाता है। उद्भिन्नस्तबकावतंससुभगाः प्रे खन्मरुन्नर्तिताः

पुष्पोद्गीर्णपरागपांशुललसत्पत्रप्रकाण्ड… pic.twitter.com/5EmaAH5mNV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2026

Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah also extended his wishes for the festival of Holi, highlighting that this is a festival of joy, enthusiasm and new energy. This festival fills the colors of progress, prosperity and good fortune.

In a post on X “Heartfelt greetings on the festival of joy, enthusiasm, and new energy Holi! May this festival of colors bring progress, prosperity, and good fortune into everyone’s life.” Amit Shah said.

उल्लास, उमंग और नई ऊर्जा के पर्व होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! रंगों का यह पर्व सभी के जीवन में उन्नति, समृद्धि और सौभाग्य लेकर आए। pic.twitter.com/Si3JgRD67H — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 4, 2026



Union Minister of Railways of India, Ashwini Vaishnaw wished all the countrymen a heartfelt Holi wish; he posted a post on X. “Many best wishes to all the countrymen on the holy festival of Holi.” he said.

होली के पावन पर्व की सभी देशवासियों को ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। Happy Holi! — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 4, 2026



Holi marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colors.

