Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets on women’s reservation in legislative bodies

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his X account and spoke about issue of women’s reservation in legislative bodies today.

In his statement PM Modi says, “Parliament is discussing a historic legislation that paves the way for women’s reservation in legislative bodies. The discussions, which began yesterday, lasted till around 1 AM and have continued since the House proceedings began this morning.

He added, “The Government has addressed all apprehensions and misconceptions relating to the legislation with facts and logic. All concerns have been addressed and any gaps in information have also been filled.”

Then he stressed on the women’s reservation implementation delays, the statement reads, “For nearly four decades, this issue of women’s reservation in legislative bodies has been inordinately delayed. Now is the time to ensure that half of the nation’s population receives its rightful due in decision making. Even after so many decades of Independence, it is not right that women in India have such limited representation in this area.”

Further talked about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, “In a short while from now, voting will take place in the Lok Sabha. I urge and appeal to all political parties to reflect carefully and take a sensitive decision by voting in favour of women’s reservation.”

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Lastly, “On behalf of our Nari Shakti, I also request all members not to do anything that may hurt the sentiments of women across India. Crores of women are watching us…our intent and our decisions. I once again request that everyone support the amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.”

Look at the post here:

Parliament is discussing a historic legislation that paves the way for women’s reservation in legislative bodies. The discussions, which began yesterday, lasted till around 1 AM and have continued since the House proceedings began this morning. The Government has addressed all… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2026