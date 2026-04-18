Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation at 8:30 PM after women’s quota bill defeat

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New-Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver an address to the nation at 8.30 pm after the women’s reservation bill failed to pass the test in Lok Sabha.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister also chaired a cabinet meeting in which he criticised the opposition for opposing the women’s reservation bill, and said that it made a ‘big mistake’ and will have to pay dearly for this.

He said the women of the country will never forgive the opposition for bringing down the bill that would have granted them reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

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On Friday, the BJP-led government failed to secure the required two-thirds majority to pass the amendment bill. In the Lok Sabha voting, 298 members supported the bill while 230 opposed it.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirmed that the bill did not pass. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Centre would not proceed with the remaining interlinked legislations.

While Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the opposition of blocking women’s reservation, opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, maintained that they support the quota but oppose its linkage with delimitation.