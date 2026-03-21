Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Iran President on festival of Eid, shares tweet

PM Narendra Modi has shared a tweet in which he confirmed that he has spoken with Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian on festival of Eid.

By Vaishnavi Verma
pm modi speaks to iran president masoud pezeshkian

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a tweet in which he confirmed that he has spoken with Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian on festival of Eid today.

The tweet reads, “Spoke with President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia.”

“Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains.”

“Reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure.”

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“Appreciated Iran’s continued support for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran.”

Look at the post here: 

Also Read: PM Modi conveys warm greetings on Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, and Ugadi

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