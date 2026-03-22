Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets new record as India’s longest-serving head of government

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes the longest-serving leader of the government in the country with 8,931 days in office, surpassing the record of the former Sikkim Chief Minister, Pawan Kumar Chamling.

What makes this accomplishment notable is that it includes the total time of continuous experience in the executive office by PM Modi, starting with his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001 and continuing to his tenure as Prime Minister since 2014.

PM Modi initially emerged as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, where he served for more than ten years. He later switched to national politics, where his party was voted to win the 2014 general elections and reelected as a leader in the subsequent years, making his leadership tenure uninterrupted.

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This is unlike records that focus on the tenure of prime ministers only, but instead a combination of both the state and national leadership, which places emphasis on continuity of political leadership over a span of years.

The creation highlights how big the political influence of PM Modi in India was as he stayed in power despite the shifting political dynamics and politics, as well as the increase in his position as a leader of a state to that of the top executive of a country.

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