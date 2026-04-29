Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh

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Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Ganga Expressway in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh today.

This expressway is 594 km long and will mark a major step in Uttar Pradesh’s road network. It will create a faster and more efficient travel route that will connect Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh to Prayagraj in the east.

This project is going to be one of the longest expressways of India and aims to improve connectivity across multiple districts while reducing travel time. It has six lanes (expandable to 8 lanes).

As per ANI reports, It will connect 12 districts across the state that includes Meerut, Hapur, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kannauj, Unnao, Rae Bareli and Pratapgarh. It will also pass through around 519 villages.

Ganga expressway has been built at an estimated cost of around Rs 36,230 crore. It has a maximum speed limit of 120 kilometer per hour.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was also present at the inaugural event. He says, “In December 2021, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of this expressway.”

“During that period, Prime Minister Modi gave Uttar Pradesh the vision to move this entire program forward and complete it within the stipulated timeframe.”

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“Today, we are witnessing the vision of a new India across the entire country. This is simplifying our travel and also providing new heights to our economy…”

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Ganga Expressway in Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh The Ganga Expressway in Hardoi district. The Ganga Expressway is a 594-kilometre-long, 6-lane (expandable to 8 lanes), access-controlled greenfield high-speed corridor, built… pic.twitter.com/aU1KpcqMgD — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026

#WATCH | Hardoi: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, “In December 2021, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of this expressway. During that period, Prime Minister Modi gave Uttar Pradesh the vision to move this entire program forward and complete it within the… https://t.co/ygneWgKW0v pic.twitter.com/suTkOnyyYM — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Ganga Expressway Tomorrow In Uttar Pradesh