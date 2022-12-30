Prime minister Modi conducts his mother Heeraben Modi’s last rites

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ahmedabad in the morning today after his mother Heeraben Modi passed away in U.N. Hospital, Ahmedabad at the age of 100. The news was made public by a bulletin that the hospital released. A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday said Hiraben has passed away.

Many notable politicians, including Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge, etc. expressed their condolences at Heeraben’s demise.

Heeraben lived with the prime misnster’s younger brother, Pankaj Modi at his residence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid respect to his mother Heeraben Modi at Gandhinagar residence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect to his mother Heeraben Modi at Gandhinagar residence.

The prime minister carried the mortal remains of his mother and led the procession for the crematorium. Her mortal remains were taken for last rites in Gandhinagar. Narendra Modi accompanied her body to the crematorium.

Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi being taken for the last rites.

Heeraben’s last rites were completed at Muktidham crematorium in Sector 30 of state capital Gandhinagar. CM Bhupendra Patel remained with PM Narendra Modi during last rites. Former CMs Vijay Rupani and Shankersinh Vaghela were also present.

Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, laid to rest in Gandhinagar. She passed away at the age of 100, today.

Prime minister Modi’s hometown Vadnagar will observe a bandh today as a mark of respect to late Heeraben.