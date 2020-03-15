Primary schools, malls closed in Tamil Nadu till March 31

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami has ordered holiday for school students studying in LKG to fifth standard in the state and also closure of malls, theatres in border Taluks till March 31 as a precaution against the spread of Coronavirus.

In a statement, issued here on Sunday, the government said Palaniswami has ordered closure of schools for students in LKG to fifth standard, malls and movie theatres in border Taluks in Theni, Kanyakumari, Coimbatore, Nilgiri, Krishnagiri, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Erode, Dindigul, Dharmapuri and Virudhunagar districts till March 31.

He also ordered setting up of quarantine wards near the airports in the state for passengers showing symptoms of Coronavirus infection.

In order to prevent the spread of the virus infection from neighbouring states, monitoring centres will be set up in checkposts in border districts.

A sum of Rs 60 crore has been sanctioned out of State Disaster Fund for various departments for carrying out measures to prevent spread of the Coronavirus.

Palaniswami also suggested to the people to avoid travel to other states and places where large number of people congregate for the next 15 days. Senior citizens, children and those who are sick are advised to avoid going to croweded places.