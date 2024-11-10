Primary accused in Baba Siddique murder case arrested in Uttar Pradesh

Mumbai: The primary accused in the sensational Baba Siddique murder case- Shiv Kumar Gautam aka Shiva has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh. Shiva was arrested from Bahraich on Sunday. The Mumbai crime branch along with UP Special Task Force (STF) arrested the primary accused in the case in a joint operation.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was killed by multiple assassins on October 12. Shiva has fired three rounds on the deceased.

According to Police, Shiva was trying to escape to Nepal but was arrested before that. The accused was residing outside Bahraich and avoided the use of cell phones in order to prevent from getting arrested.

The other two persons that were arrested with the main accused were identified as Anurag Kashyap and Gyan Prakash Tripathi.