Gujarat: A pride of six lions was spotted roaming around near a village bus stand in Gujarat’s Amreli district on Saturday night. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media now.

The video shows six lions walking down the street late at night and roaming and spreading in all directions across the city looking for food near a village bus stand.

The video shows two lions attacking a donkey and dragging it across the road in the night.

The video was captured by a local who was going somewhere on his car and stopped after seeing the lions.

Meanwhile, efforts by the local administration and forest officials are underway to disperse the wild animals or catch them.

The lions are assumed to have come out from Gir Sanctuary, which has more than 100 lions, said sources.