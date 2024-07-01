Price of LPG Gas cylinder decreases by Rs 30 with immediate effect nationwide

New Delhi: The Oil Marketing Companies has announced decrease in the price of 19 kilogram commercial LPG Gas cylinders across the nation. The price has been reduced by Rs 30 in every place of the nation including metro cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

As per official reports, the revised rates have come into effect immediately. With this, the price of a commercial cylinder in New Delhi has come down to Rs 1,646 from Rs 1,676.

Likewise, the price has been reduced to Rs 1,598 from Rs 1,629 in Mumbai. Furthermore, in Chennai, the rates have decreased to Rs 1,809, while in Kolkata, it will cost Rs 1,756.

It is worth mentioning here that, the price of the commercial LPG cylinders was last reduced in June by around Rs 69 and there was a reduction of Rs 19 per cylinder on May 1.