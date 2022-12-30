Prez, V-P, others mourn demise of PM Modi’s mother Heeraben

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday led the nation in mourning the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben.

Taking to twitter, the President said in Hindi, “A lifelong struggle (hundred years) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heera ba is a symbol of Indian ideals. Shri Modi imbibed the spirit of ‘#Matridevobhav’ and the values of Heeraben in his life. I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family!”.

Recalling Heeraben as an embodiment of simplicity and sublimity, the Vice-President paid homage to the departed soul. “Deeply condole the death of mother of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Smt. Heeraben Modi. She exemplified simplicity and sublimity reflecting the virtuosity of motherhood,” the Vice-President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to the Prime Minister’s mother underlining her sacrificial ascetic life will always be remembered.

A mother, the Home Minister said, is the first friend and teacher of a person’s life and the pain of losing her is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world.

“The struggles faced by Heera Ba to nurture the family are a role model for all. Her sacrificial ascetic life will always be in our memory. The entire nation stands with Prime Minister Modi and his family in this hour of grief. The prayers of crores of people are with you (Modi). Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Several other BJP leaders also joined them in expressing their grief.

Cutting across party lines, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences on the death of Heera ben. “The news of the demise of Heera Ben, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is extremely sad. At this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences and love to him and his family”.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin tweeted, “Dear Prime Minister @NarendraModi,

We all know the emotional bond you had with your beloved mother Hiraba. The grief of losing one’s mother is too hard to bear for anyone. I am deeply saddened and no words can describe how sorry I am for your loss. Sending my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences in this hour of grief. May you find peace & comfort in the memories you shared with your mom.”

Meanwhile, responding to the homages, Prime Minister Modi’s family source said, “We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hira ba”.