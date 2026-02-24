Pressured over NEET exam, 21-year-old shoots father, hides chopped body inside home

Advertisement

Lucknow: In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old has been arrested for the gruesome murder of his father from the Ashiyana area in Lucknow, dismembered the body and hid it inside a drum at their home after being repeatedly pressured to prepare for the NEET competitive exam

The deceased, Manvendra Pratap Singh, owner of Vardhman Pathology, was recovered from inside a drum at his home after a missing person’s report was registered on February 20. The police have detained his son, Akshat Pratap Singh, for questioning.

As per the officials, the neighbours alerted the police after a strong odour started coming from the house. The poloce reached the spot and started a search operation. During the investigation, the body was recovered from the house premises and the remains were found inside the drum.

Later, the accused Akshat confessed to killing his father. He told police that his father frequently pressured and scolded him over preparing for NEET, which had led to repeated arguments at home. Akshat was a BCom student. He used to live with his parents and the accused’s mother died in 2018.

As per DCP, on February 20, a dispute broke out between the father and son over preparation for competitive exams. In a fit of rage, the son shot his father with a rifle, causing his death.

The accused then brought the body down from the third floor to a vacant room on the ground floor and attempted to destroy evidence. Police said he cut the body into pieces, threw some body parts near Sadarona village, and hid the remaining parts inside a drum kept in the house. Some parts of the body were also recovered from the ground floor.

Police have taken the accused into custody. Based on the evidence collected, police said they will register a case under relevant sections and ensure further action.