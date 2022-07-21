Presidential Election 2022 Results: Big day of vote counting today

Presidential Election 2022 results
New Delhi: India is set to get its next President on July 21 as the counting of votes will take place today. The vote counting will begin at 11 am in room number 63, the strong room of Parliament House.

The voting took place on July 18 where the MPs and MLAs chose India’s next president. The elections took place between National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu and the opposition’s Yashwant Sinha.

Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the Chief Returning Officer for the poll, will oversee the counting today, the result of which is likely to be declared by the evening.

Notably, a day after the presidential election, the ballot boxes boarded flights from different states on separate air tickets under the name ‘Mr Ballot box’. The boxes were accompanied by election officers, for their return journey to Delhi from the states’ capitals.

Kovind’s tenure is ending on July 24 and the new President will take oath on July 25.

 

