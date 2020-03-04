New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi’s awards on 15 artistes at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Wednesday.

President Kovind conferred the 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi Awards on 15 meritorious artists at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. pic.twitter.com/dQ14M2HFII — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 4, 2020

The awardees include Anoop Kumar Manzukhi Gopi and Sunil Thiruvayur from Kerala; David Malakar and Faruque Ahmed Halder from West Bengal; Devendra Kumar Khare from Gujarat; Dinesh Pandya, Ratan Krishna Saha, Tejaswi Narayan Sonawane and Sagar Vasant Kamble from Maharashtra; Hari Ram Kumbhawat and Keshari Nandan Prasad from Rajasthan; Mohan Kumar T from Karnataka; and Satwinder Kaur, Yashpal Singh and Yashwant Singh from Delhi.

Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and the Akademi Chairman Dr. Uttam Pacharne were also present on the occasion.