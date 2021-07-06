President of India appoints new Governors for 8 states

By KalingaTV Bureau
President of India

New Delhi: President of India, Ram Nath Kovind appoints 8 new governors. The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices. New governors have been appointed in the states of Karnataka, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Tripura, Jharkhand and Haryana.

The list of new governors:

Thawarchand Gehlot appointed as Governor of Karnataka

P.S. Sreedharan Pillai appointed as Governor of Goa

Satyadev Narayan Arya appointed as Governor of Tripura

Related News

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon No More

Attempt to misuse office of President/Governor a threat to…

Ramesh Bais appointed as Governor of Jharkhand

Mangubhai Patel appointed as Governor of Madhya Pradesh

Rajendra V Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh

Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati appointed as Governor of Mizoram

Bandaru Dattatraya as appointed Governor of Haryana

The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, said the office of the President.

You might also like
State

WCR Recruitment 2021: Online application for Station Master Posts underway, Apply…

Nation

Shocking! Woman loses eyesight after being drugged with high dose, Molested for 10…

Nation

Fr. Stan Swamy’s funeral to be performed at a Bandra church

Nation

Indian Air Force to procure 10 anti-drone systems for deployment in border areas

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.