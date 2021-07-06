President of India appoints new Governors for 8 states

New Delhi: President of India, Ram Nath Kovind appoints 8 new governors. The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices. New governors have been appointed in the states of Karnataka, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Tripura, Jharkhand and Haryana.

The list of new governors:

Thawarchand Gehlot appointed as Governor of Karnataka

P.S. Sreedharan Pillai appointed as Governor of Goa

Satyadev Narayan Arya appointed as Governor of Tripura

Ramesh Bais appointed as Governor of Jharkhand

Mangubhai Patel appointed as Governor of Madhya Pradesh

Rajendra V Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh

Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati appointed as Governor of Mizoram

Bandaru Dattatraya as appointed Governor of Haryana

