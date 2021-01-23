New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led the nation in remembering Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary which has been marked as “Parakram Divas” or the day of valour by the union government.

“Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the nation commences his 125th birth anniversary celebrations. It is befitting to celebrate this day as ‘Parakram Diwas’ to honour his boundless courage & valour. Netaji instilled the fervour of nationalism among his countless followers,” tweeted President Kovind.

Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the nation commences his 125th birth anniversary celebrations. It is befitting to celebrate this day as “Parakram Diwas” to honour his boundless courage & valour. Netaji instilled the fervour of nationalism among his countless followers — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 23, 2021

Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a great freedom fighter and true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. The nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country.#ParakramDivas,” PM tweeted.

महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी और भारत माता के सच्चे सपूत नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र देश की आजादी के लिए उनके त्याग और समर्पण को सदा याद रखेगा। #ParakramDivas — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2021

PM Modi will be going to Kolkata to participate in two programmes, one at the National Library and the other at Victoria Memorial Hall for the inaugural ceremony of ‘Parakram Divas’. He will also inaugurate a permanent exhibition called Nirbheek Subhas, inaugurate a projection mapping show on Netaji, unveil the book ‘Letters of Netaji, release a commemorative coin and memorial postal stamp and felicitate the veterans of the Indian National Army (INA) during the day.

“There was an infinite flow of immense courage and unique resolve of power within Subhas Babu. His amazing personality and vibrant voice created the tidal wave in people’s heart to achieve freedom. His life is an inspiration for the youth of this country,” tweeted Home Minister Shah and paid floral tributes in Guwahati before Bose’s statue.

“Even imprisonment didn’t deter our patriots from fighting for India’s freedom, Netaji encapsulated that determination,” Congress tweeted with a poster saying 11 times Netaji was imprisoned between 1921-41 by the British.

“Paid tribute to one of India’s greatest patriot Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Jankinath Bhawan, his birthplace in Cuttack. Celebrating this day as #ParakramDivas is a befitting tribute to Netaji and a just honour for his stellar contribution in the freedom struggle of our nation,” Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted.

“Humble tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. His entire life was dedicated to the cause of India’s independence. His sacrifices, struggle, valour and patriotism would inspire generations to come,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.