President Murmu unveils Rs 100 coin honouring legendary actor and politician NTR

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a commemorative Rs 100 coin to honour the legendary actor and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, popularly known as NTR, in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

This event was organised to mark the centenary year of the birth of this iconic figure in Indian cinema and politics.

The commemorative coin, measuring 44mm in diameter, is composed of 50 percent silver, 40 percent copper, 5 percent nickel, and 5 percent zinc. One side of the coin features the Ashoka Chakra, while the other side displays a portrait of NTR alongside the Hindi inscription ‘Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Satajayanti,’ with the years 1923–2023 marking NTR’s birth centenary period.

NTR, known for his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema, was praised by President Murmu for his ability to bring to life iconic characters from the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

His portrayals of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna were so impactful that they went beyond the screen and became objects of reverence, with people worshipping the actor himself.

President Murmu highlighted NTR’s role in portraying the pain and aspirations of ordinary people through his acting, effectively depicting the social realities of his time.

She noted that his film “Manushulanta Okkate” conveyed a powerful message of social justice and equality, emphasising the universal truth that all human beings are equal.