President Murmu to visit Assam on Oct 13-14

Guwahati: President Droupadi Murmu will be in Assam for a two-day tour from October 13, in her first visit to the state after taking over the top post, state Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah announced on Tuesday. Presidentwill be in Assam for a two-day tour from October 13, in her first visit to the state after taking over the top post, state Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah announced on Tuesday.

The President will arrive at Guwahati on Thursday and will attend a programme at IIT Guwahati, he told media persons here, and take part in several government programmes.

He said that she will inaugurate the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital and will attend a civic programme to be held at Assam Administrative Staff College, where at least 500 renowned persons across the state will interact with her.

The President will visit Kamakhya Temple on the morning of October 14.

According to the Minister, at a scheduled program in Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra later on the day, the President will lay the foundation stone of 2,000 Anganwadi centres, 100 tea garden schools and various state and Central government schemes. Murmu will leave on Friday evening.

