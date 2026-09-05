President Droupadi Murmu to confer National Teacher’s Award 2026 in New Delhi

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New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu is going to confer the National Teachers’ Awards 2026 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today on the occasion of teacher’s day.

As per reports, the recipients of the reward represent all 27 states, seven Union Territories and six organisations under the Central Government.

President would also felicitate the 21 teachers/faculty working in colleges of higher education and polytechnics.

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The grantees are composed of teachers from Central Higher Education Institutions and universities and colleges of state.

The recipients are to be honored for the outstanding qualities of their service to others. In addition to a series of short documentaries which showcase recipients performing their inspiring service, the awardees will also have the opportunity to present their acceptance speech.

National Teachers Awards aims to honor teachers who have made excellent efforts and contributions to the education of the student and society.