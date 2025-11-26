President Murmu, PM Modi at Samvidhan Sadan for event marking Constitution Day

Advertisement

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived at the Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi to participate in an event marking the 75th Constitution Day.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also arrived at the old Parliament building, now Samvidhan Sadan.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju along with others minister and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also reached the Sadan to participate in the event.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi were also seen at the event.

On November 26, 1949, the Indian Constituent Assembly formally adopted the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. The day is marked by the Central government’s celebration of the principles of democracy, justice, and equality.

This year marks the 76th anniversary of the adoption of its constitution. The President will lead the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution of India during the programme. Further, a translated version of the Constitution of India will be released in nine languages, including Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia, and Assamese, the release stated.

The commemorative booklet “Art and Calligraphy in the Indian Constitution” will also be released during the programme.

Earlier today, PM Modi marked Constitution Day with a letter to citizens, calling for increased focus on constitutional duties and wider participation in democratic processes.

In his letter, Modi noted that the Union government declared 26 November as Constitution Day in 2015 to highlight the role of the Constitution in India’s institutional framework. He referred to moments from 2014 and 2019 when he bowed at the steps of Parliament and placed the Constitution on his forehead, stating that these gestures reflected his regard for the document.

In his message, the Prime Minister recalled the work of the Constituent Assembly, chaired by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, and the Drafting Committee led by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He also mentioned the contributions of women members of the Assembly.PM Modi referred to the year 2010, when the Constitution completed 60 years, and said that a Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra was organised in Gujarat to mark the milestone. He added that the 75th anniversary of the Constitution was observed last year with a special session of Parliament and public programmes across the country.

He highlighted the chapter on Fundamental Duties in Article 51A, saying that these duties provide direction for social and economic development. PM Modi said the period leading up to 2047 and 2049, marking 100 years of independence and 100 years of the Constitution’s adoption, would shape long-term national outcomes.

(With inputs from ANI)